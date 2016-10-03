Revival Time at Dewey Christian Church

Revival services begin Sunday morning October 9th at 11:00. Services continue at 6:00 Sunday evening and 7:00 Monday through Wednesday.

Five Great Services with Five Great Preachers! SUNDAY AM .. Rick Mathena, Bluefield, W. Va. Sunday PM- Bret Jones, Elizabethton, Tn. Monday– Howard Taylor, Shady Valley, Tn., Tuesday- Roger Dalton, Wytheville, Va. Wednesday- Walter Schwitzerlett, Horsepen, Va.

Revival Preaching and Revival Singing the old time way! C.D Bud Gentry, Minister and congregation invites you to hear true Gospel preaching at it’s best, straight from the Bible. No additions and no subtractions. Everyone is welcome! The church building is located at 3548 Hyw 67 West. Praise the Lord!