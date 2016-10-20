Retired teachers meeting October 19th

The Johnson County Retired Teachers will meet on Wednesday,

October 19th at 12 noon in the VFW Building on Depot Street.

The VFW Ladies Auxiliary will serve lunch.

The program will be presented by Cristy Dunn and Temple Reece

on Johnson County cultural arts. These two talented ladies are

both known for their contributions to our community.

If you are a retired teacher from Johnson County or another state

who is living in Johnson County, please come and have lunch

with us and enjoy an informative program. Retired auxiliary staff

persons are also invited to attend.