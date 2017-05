Republican Women meeting May 18th

Republican Women of Johnson County announce our monthly meeting for May 2017. Please come join us for our meeting at the Mountain City Welcome Center on May 18. Our guest speaker will be Mountain City Mayor Kevin Parsons. Lunch starts at 12:30, $10 per person. Please RSVP by May 16 to RWJCTennessee@gmail.com or call Jeannie at 423-956-3426. Meeting starts promptly at 1 p.m. All are encouraged to attend. RWJC helping to make Johnson County greater!