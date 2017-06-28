Rep. Timothy Hill secures critical funding for roads

Representative Timothy Hill (R-Blountville) has secured critical funding for local road projects in House District 3.

The monies are part of a $37 billion balanced budget which was passed by the Tennessee General Assembly last month. The budget restores $120 million in non-recurring monies to the Highway Fund following previous transfers to the General Fund; it also redirects $55 million for local infrastructure investments. Highlights of these investments in House District 3 include:

·$526,989 from the distribution of State and Highway funds for Carter County road projects.

·$428,635 from the distribution of State and Highway funds for Johnson County road projects.

·$771,961 from the distribution of State and Highway funds for Sullivan County road projects.

Additionally, Hill supported local infrastructure projects by sponsoring House Bill 1097. The legislation extends the County Road Relief Act for two more years, which keeps the state’s current system for managing the State Aid Road Grant program in place. This makes it easier for Tennessee counties to access state funding for upgrades, repairs, and improvements in roads as provided under the County Road Relief Act of 2015.

“I am pleased that we were able to secure this important funding for our local road and bridge projects without raising taxes on the hardworking families who live in District 3,” said Representative Hill. “Investments in infrastructure will help continue our state’s economic momentum and move our district and all of Northeast Tennessee forward.”

Timothy Hill serves as House Majority Whip. He is also a member of the House Calendar & Rules, House Transportation and House Insurance & Banking Committees, as well as the House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee. Hill lives in Blountville and represents House District 3, which includes Johnson and part of Carter and Sullivan Counties. He can be reached by email at: Rep.Timothy.Hill@capitol.tn.gov or by calling (615) 741-2050.