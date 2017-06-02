Rep. Timothy Hill announces grant for Johnson County Arts Council

(NASHVILLE) — Representative Timothy Hill (R-Blountville) announced today that the Johnson County Arts Council has been awarded $8,000 in grant funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission (TAC) for the 2018 fiscal year.

The monies are part of the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Creative Placemaking grant program, which is designed to help build stronger communities through the arts to enhance the distinctive character of local Tennessee places for positive economic and community outcomes.

The funds will be used to pay for artist fees and materials for an artist led workshop to create a mural depicting the historic 1925 Fidler’s Convention on the side of the newly designated Johnson County Center for the Arts building. It will also cover fees for visiting artists, musicians and writers who teach workshops and classes at the Arts Center. Additionally, the grant will enable the council to purchase tables and chairs for classrooms, as well as small indoor and outdoor performance areas.

The Johnson County Arts Council serves residents who live in the county and surrounding communities, as well as Northeast Tennessee visitors by supporting local artists and groups. The organization was selected to receive funding based on reviews by citizen advisory panels with expertise in appropriate arts disciplines, as well as the full 15-member Arts Commission.

“I am pleased that the Tennessee Arts Commission is making this investment in our community,” said Representative Hill. “This important funding in arts and culture will improve the quality of life for all of our residents. It also enhances education opportunities for the children who live in District 3 and will help stimulate our local economy by potentially increasing tourism in our area.”

“Tennessee is fortunate to have elected leaders who support how these investments positively impact and help define our state’s arts and cultural assets,” said Anne B. Pope, Director of the Tennessee Arts Commission. “The arts can instill value in a place, both economically, aesthetically, and culturally.”

The commission will award approximately 1,000 grants during the 2018 fiscal year, totaling more than $5.5 million.

Timothy Hill serves as House Majority Whip. He is also a member of the House Calendar & Rules, House Transportation and House Insurance & Banking Committees, as well as the House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee. Hill lives in Blountville and represents House District 3, which includes Johnson and part of Carter and Sullivan Counties. He can be reached by email at: Rep.Timothy.Hill@capitol.tn.gov or by calling (615) 741-2050.