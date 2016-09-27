Recipe deadline for Historical Society

cookbook Sept. 30th

The deadline to submit recipes for the new Johnson County Historical Society Cookbook is Friday, Sept. 30th. We would like to have three of your favorite recipes to include in the new book. Please include your name and phone number so that we can contact you if we have questions. You can email submissions to Janie_gentry@yahoo.com or drop them off at the Johnson County Welcome Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or mail to PO Box 123, Mountain City, TN 37683. Thank you for supporting the Historical Society.