RECALL: Battery Chargers for XBOX ONE Video Game Controllers

Battery Chargers for XBOX ONE Video Game Controllers Recalled by Performance Designed Products Due to Burn Hazard

Recall date: March 14, 2017
Recall number: 17-109

Recall Summary

Name of product:
Energizer XBOX ONE 2X Smart Chargers

Hazard:

The battery chargers can overheat and damage the XBOX ONE video game controller, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Consumer Contact:

Performance Designed Products at 800-263-1156 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.pdp.com and click on Safety Recall for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:

Units:
About 121,000 in the U.S. (In addition, about 7,250 were sold in Canada and 2,560 in Mexico)

Description:
This recall involves Energizer XBOX ONE 2X Smart Chargers used to charge XBOX ONE video game controllers. The chargers are black plastic and measure about 3.5 inches long, 5 inches wide and 11 inches tall.  “Energizer” is printed on the charger’s label. Item number 048-052-NA is printed on the bottom of the chargers. The chargers hold up to two XBOX controllers.
Incidents/Injuries:

The company has received 24 reports of the chargers overheating and deforming the charger’s plastic cover, including 6 reports of chargers emitting a burning odor. No injuries have been reported.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery chargers and contact Performance Designed Products to return the chargers for a full refund.

Sold At:

Best Buy, GameStop and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other online retailers from February 2016 through February 2017 for about $40.

Importer(s):

Performance Designed Products LLC, of Burbank, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Performance Designed Products LLC, of Burbank, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
March 20, 2017