Rainbow Mennonite kids’ outing this Saturday

God’s Backwoods Disciples Ministry and Rainbow Mennonite Church will be having their 14th annual outing. The event will be held this Saturday, July 22nd at the Forge Creek Community Center (old Forge School) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of this year’s activities will be trout fishing in the creek behind the community center, hunting and fishing simulators, archery, BB and pellet target shooting, as well as other stations. There will be door prizes and free food.

Rainbow Mennonite invites all children in Johnson County and surrounding areas to join us for a great family outing. Enjoy fun and fellowship as we learn about Jesus and God’s great outdoors.

For more info, call 727-6230 or 433-7375.