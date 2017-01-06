Quilting classes starting January 16

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will be offering a series of six beginning quilting classes on Monday mornings, starting January 16. Interested students must have a sewing machine in good working order and with which they are familiar. This is a beginner quilting class with an emphasis on a solid foundation of quilting skills. Guild membership fees cover the classes or non-members may attend classes for a fee. If you are interested in possibly attending the classes, please contact Ann at 423-727-6943, for more information.