Quilting classes starting January 16

The Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild will be offering a series of six beginning quilting classes on Monday mornings, starting January 16.  Interested students must have a sewing machine in good working order and with which they are familiar.  This is a beginner quilting class with an emphasis on a solid foundation of quilting skills.  Guild membership fees cover the classes or non-members may attend classes for a fee.  If you are interested in possibly attending the classes, please contact Ann at 423-727-6943, for more information.

January 6, 2017