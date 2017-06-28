Price Less Foods opens in Mountain City

Houchens Industries, Inc. opened a new Price Less Foods in Mountain City last Thursday. Located at 220 Pioneer Village, the former Save-A-Lot has undergone wall-to-wall renovations to make ways for the new store concept. Price Less Foods is a cost-plus format, offering products to customers at 10 percent above the store’s cost.

“Our concept has really resonated with shoppers,” said Randall Tipton, division manager for Houchens Industries, parent company of Price Less Foods. “We hear from customers every day how they appreciate our straightforward approach to saving them money with every trip to the grocery.”

As the name implies, Price Less is focused on being a low-cost grocery provider. However, customers will find that the atmosphere and extensive name brand product selection is unlike most discount grocery retailers. Those expecting a “warehouse” or strictly generic brands experience will be pleasantly surprised to find shelves that are fully stocked with hundreds of name brand and private label products that are value priced every day. Price Less also has a team of in-house butchers who hand cut and grind fresh meats every day. Additionally, fresh fruits and vegetables arrive in-store three to five times a week.

The Mountain City store will be the twelfth Price Less location in the Tri-Ciites and east Tennessee region. “Since our first store opened in Johnson City in June 2012, the community support has been phenomenal. We appreciate our customers’ support, and we remain committed to our promise to save them money every day.”

