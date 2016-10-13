Positive Thinkers accepting applications for Santa’s Helping Hands

Positive Thinkers will be taking applications for Santa’s Helping Hands on Tuesday, October 18 and Thursday, October 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m and Saturday, October 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Mountain City Elementary School. Parents will need to bring proof of income, proof of residency and identification. This will be the only time that applications will be taken. Names are not chosen on a first come, first serve basis and not all that apply can be helped. Santa’s Helping Hands provides toys to children, on Christmas morning, of families in need.