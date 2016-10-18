Positive Thinkers accepting applications for

Santa’s Helping Hands

Positive Thinkers will be taking applications for Santa’s Helping

Hands on Thursday, October 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

and Saturday, October 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the

Mountain City Elementary School. Parents will need to bring

proof of income, proof of residency and identification. This will

be the only time that applications will be taken. Names are not

chosen on a first come, first serve basis and not all that apply

can be helped. Santa’s Helping Hands provides toys to children,

on Christmas morning, of families in need.