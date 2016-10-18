Positive Thinkers accepting applications for
Santa’s Helping Hands
Positive Thinkers will be taking applications for Santa’s Helping
Hands on Thursday, October 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
and Saturday, October 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the
Mountain City Elementary School. Parents will need to bring
proof of income, proof of residency and identification. This will
be the only time that applications will be taken. Names are not
chosen on a first come, first serve basis and not all that apply
can be helped. Santa’s Helping Hands provides toys to children,
on Christmas morning, of families in need.
