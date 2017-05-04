Pool tourney at Senior Center

The Johnson County Senior Center will sponsoring an 8-ball pool tournament on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, May 10-12. There will be separate divisions for men and women. First and second place trophies will be awarded in both the men’s and women’s divisions. All players will receive a printed T-shirt commemorating their participation.

Complete rules will be posted in the pool table area at least one week in advance. An optional rules meeting will be held on Monday, May 8 to explain and clarify the center rules. The men will meet at 12 noon and the women will meet at 2 p.m. The referee’s decision, however, will be final in all cases.

The women’s division will play on one table and the men will play on the two other tables. Since times for later games will be dependent on the length of previous games, participants will be notified by phone when the match just preceding theirs begins, but participants will be responsible to be present and ready to play within 15 minutes of the conclusion of the previous match.

There is no required entry fee for the tournament but a $5 donation is requested to help cover the cost of the event.

The registration and/or withdrawal deadline is 12 noon on Monday, May 8th. Registration forms can be picked up at the Senior Center.