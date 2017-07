The Iron Mountain Riders motorcycle club is sponsoring a poker run in memory of Lee Roark II. All proceeds will go to the Johnson County Cancer Group. The Lee Roark II benefit ride will be Saturday, July 15th at Ralph Stout Park. Registration will be from 10 to 12. The participation fee is one rider $10, two riders $15. First prize $200, second prize $50, and third prize $25. Door prizes will be given away and there will also be refreshments.