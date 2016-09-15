NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING of the Johnson County Election Commission

Notice is hereby given that The Johnson County Election Commission will be holding a Special Meeting. Relevant information regarding the meeting is as follows:

Date: September 21, 2016

Time: 12:00 NOON

Place: Johnson County Election Commission Office

At the time this notice is being prepared, the election commission expects the agenda of its meeting will include the following items pertaining to the November 8, 2016 Federal and State General Election and the Town of Mountain City Municipal Election:

Regular Meeting Items Lock Ballot Boxes Approve Poll Workers

Johnson County Election Commission

158 Election Avenue, P.O. Box 106

Mountain City, TN 37683

(423) 727-8592

Office Hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

E-Mail: johnson.commission@tn.gov

Website: www.jctnvote.com