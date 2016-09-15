NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING of the Johnson County Election Commission
Notice is hereby given that The Johnson County Election Commission will be holding a Special Meeting. Relevant information regarding the meeting is as follows:
Date: September 21, 2016
Time: 12:00 NOON
Place: Johnson County Election Commission Office
At the time this notice is being prepared, the election commission expects the agenda of its meeting will include the following items pertaining to the November 8, 2016 Federal and State General Election and the Town of Mountain City Municipal Election:
- Regular Meeting Items
- Lock Ballot Boxes
- Approve Poll Workers
Johnson County Election Commission
158 Election Avenue, P.O. Box 106
Mountain City, TN 37683
(423) 727-8592
Office Hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
E-Mail: johnson.commission@tn.gov
Website: www.jctnvote.com