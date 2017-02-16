NORTHEAST TN RECONNECT COMMUNITY HOSTS EDUCATION OPEN HOUSE FOR ADULTS INTERESTED IN EARNING A COLLEGE DEGREE OR CERTIFICATE IN JOHNSON COUNTY

Mountain City, TN, February 15, 2017–Northeast Tennessee Reconnect Community is hosting an Education Open House for adults wishing to earn a college degree or certificate in Johnson County. The Education Open House will be at the Johnson County Welcome Center at 716 South Shady Street in Mountain City on February 23, 2017 from 4-6 p.m.

The Northeast Tennessee Reconnect Community program is partnering with The Alliance for Business and Training, American Job Centers, and The Northeast Tennessee Workforce Development Board to provide adults free advising, career counseling, support, and a personalized path to and through college. The program connects community partners throughout the area in statewide degree attainment initiatives.

WHO: Adults in Johnson County who would like to earn a college degree or certificate

WHAT: Northeast TN Reconnect Community Johnson County Education Open House

WHEN: February 23, 2017, 4-6 p.m.

WHERE: Johnson County Welcome Center, 716 South Shady Street, Mountain City

Tennessee Reconnect Communities (TRCs) are locally-based collaboratives focused on empowering adults to complete a postsecondary degree or credential. Each TRC is comprised of local leaders from the community, employers, and higher education institutions, each focused on a localized plan to engage adults in the area. The TRCs provide adults with free advising, career counseling, support, and a personalized path to and through college. TRCs were established in 2016 by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission in partnership with the Graduate! Network and through technical assistance and funding from Lumina Foundation and the State of Tennessee.