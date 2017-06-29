No Construction Delays for July 4th Travelers in Tennessee; Lane Closures Halted for July 4th Holiday

NASHVILLE – Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4th holiday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30th through 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5th to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

“We anticipate Tennessee’s interstates and state routes will be especially busy this July 4th holiday,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said. “To help those traveling in Tennessee reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays, we are suspending lane closures for this holiday travel period.”

Motorists will still encounter some long term lane closures on construction projects. While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on site in construction zones and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

AAA projects a record breaking 44.2 million Americans will travel this Independence Day weekend, an increase of 1.3 million more than last year. Over 37 million will travel by automobile. In Tennessee, AAA estimates over 872,000 will travel during the holiday, with over 782,000 driving to their destinations.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.