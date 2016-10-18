Narconon offers help for addiction

Narconon reminds families that abuse of heroin and opiod drugs

has become a national health crisis. Learn to recognize the signs

of heroin abuse and get your loved ones help if they are at risk.

Visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/naloxone-availability.

html to learn about the overdose reversing drug known as

naloxone and find out its availability in your state. ADDICTION

SCREENINGS: Narconon can help you take steps to overcome

addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals.

1- 800-431-1754