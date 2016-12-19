Narconon offers help for addiction

Narconon reminds families that abuse of heroin and opiod

drugs has become a national health crisis. Learn to recognize

the signs of heroin abuse and get your loved ones help if they

are at risk. Visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/naloxone-

availability.html to learn about the overdose reversing

drug known as naloxone and find out its availability in your

state. ADDICTION SCREENINGS: Narconon can help you

take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for

free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754