Mtn. City offices holiday schedule

The Town of Mountain City offices will adhere to the following

schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Thursday, December 22, 2016 City Wide Garbage Pickup

Friday, December 23, 2016 Closed, No Garbage Pickup

Monday, December 26, 2016 Closed, No Garbage Pickup

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 City Wide Garbage Pickup

Monday, January 2, 2017 Closed, No Garbage Pickup

In the event of a water/sewer emergency, please call 727-5200.

The Town would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas

and a blessed New Year.