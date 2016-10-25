Mtn. City to observe Halloween on Monday night

Halloween will be observed in the city limits on Monday, October 31, 2016. Trick or Treat hours will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. only. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen have set the following rules for observance and to ensure the children’s safety:

Masks shall not be worn by anyone over 12 years of age.

The blocking of streets, throwing of missiles, and acts of vandalism of any kind will not be tolerated.

Juvenile offenders will be detained by the police until parents are called to pick them up at the police department. Parents will be responsible for property damages done by minor children.

It is recommended that parents accompany their children and only Trick or Treat in your immediate neighborhood. Parents are encouraged to check what they allow their children to eat from their treats. Please stay on the edge of the road and wear something that can be seen in the dark. Additional police officers will be on patrol. Please drive slowly and be on the lookout for other little goblins.