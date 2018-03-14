Mtn.City Elm. has Talent

Mountain City Elementary School has talent and an audience of proud families, classmates, and staff packed the gymnasium on March 9th to enjoy twenty-three performances by talented contestants. Two judges had the difficult task of rating the performances and selecting representatives to perform in the district competition on April 6th. Competing in the kindergarten through third grade category were Allie Mullins, Kearstan Jennings, Tanner Leonard, Zoe Baker, Marin Feely, Aubrey Davis, Abby Sluder, Zackary Lipford, Clayton Furchess, Breyonna Clark, Alexis Juarez, Karlie Jo Fletcher, Jill Jensen and Emma Roark. Competing in the fourth through sixth grade category were Emma Dugger, Nate Sutherland, Josie Grindstaff, Briley Vaught, Julia Crews, Serenity Jones, Hailey McCoy, Izzy Thompson, Bella Lowe, Juan Rodriguez, LaRue Mills, Chloe Gladden, Hannah Fletcher and Gaston Dugger. Although all of the performances were spectacular and entertaining, representation at the county-wide talent show is limited to four acts. Mountain City Elementary School will be represented at the competition by Allie Mullins, Kearstan Jennings and Aubrey Davis in grades K-3 and LaRue Mills and Hannah Fletcher in grades 4-6. Alternates are Karlie Jo Fletcher and Gaston Dugger. Pictured are all the students who performed in the MCE Talent Show. Thanks to the music teacher, Mrs. Kim Franklin, for coordinating the event.