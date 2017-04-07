Mr. Bond and the Science Guys coming to Mountain City

Nashville, Tennessee (April, 2017) – Mr. Bond and the Science Guys announce their 2017 library roster of science summer reading programs across Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia. A comprehensive list for the East Tennessee area is included below. The Science Guys have been a part of Summer Reading for over 20 years in the southern States. More information about their library programs can be found at http://www.mrbondscienceguy. com/library-shows.

Mr. Bond and The Science Guys was started in Nashville by London, England born Keith Trehy, who came to the United States via a soccer scholarship with the American University in Washington, D.C. There, he earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and eventually settled in Nashville, T.N. with a “Mad Science” franchise. In 2007 he left the franchise and started Mr. Bond and The Science Guys. The educational and entertainment company has grown into a team of “edutainers,” whose mission it is to show kids that science is fun, cool and easy. In 2016 Mr. Bond expanded to Baltimore, Maryland with The Science Guys of Baltimore.

Tomorrow’s World shows audiences how science is building a better world! New technologies, new forms of energy and a look at science for Tomorrow’s World! Kids will use pulleys, defy gravity, have a tug-o-war and launch a catapult!.

Coming to the Johnson County Public Librar, 219 N. Church St., Mountain City, on July 12th from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.