Mountain City Elementary School recognizes its 2017 Stampede winners

Raising money, getting exercise, and just having fun is a good combination. Students, staff, and parents enjoyed walking laps while raising money for their school at the 2017 “Stampede” walkathon at Mountain City Elementary School.

Prizes were recently awarded to all students who participated, and school wide winners were announced. Winners were:

School Wide Winner: Miley Reynolds; Top Five: Landen Johnson, Jaden Picazo, Mack White, Karlie Jo Fletcher, and Gaston Dugger; Grade Level Winners: Pre-K/Head Start-Cooper Ingia, Kindergarten-Sara Beth Pennington, First Grade-Clara Wilson, Second Grade-Gavin Mahala, Third Grade-Addy Snyder, Fourth Grade-Isaac Lewis, Fifth Grade-Jasmine Cunningham, and Sixth Grade-Natalie Oliver and Kevin Horner; Poster Design Winners: Mrs. Baker’s Class (PreK-2nd) and Mrs. Shepherd’s Class (Grades 3-6).

Students who collected the most donations for the ticket drawings were: School Wide Winner-George Grill and the Top Three-Hannah Fletcher, Zyra Baker, and Ethan Reece. A total of $15,910.25 was collected to purchase instructional supplies and materials for Pre-K/Head Start-sixth grade. Mountain City Elementary School would like to thank the students, staff, parents, volunteers, community, NECC, McDonald’s, Abingdon Cinemall, Dollywood and Tweetsie Railroad for supporting this event.