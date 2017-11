The Johnson County Chamber of Commerce announces that the annual Christmas parade will be held Sat., Dec. 2nd at 5:30 p.m. in Mountain City. This year’s theme is “The Lights of Christmas.” Floats will be judged and ribbons presented in three categories: business, nonprofit and church.

For further information, please contact the Welcome Center at 727-5800 or Nancy Drake at 727-8547. Make plans to participate in this fun community event.