Missing dog in Mountain City

Darth, a black and white Boston Terrier went missing yesterday from 412 Dotson Ln (blue house beside Americourt). He got his collar off and went under the privacy fence. The neighborhood was searched until dark. If anyone has any information, please contact Erica Mann 423-460-1744. A reward is offered. He is micro chipped, and Mountain City Police was notified. Please help bring him home. No questions will be asked. A little girl loves and misses her dog.

