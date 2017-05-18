Memorial Day ceremony to honor Cpl Worley Hall

Come join us for a day of remembrance for those who paid the ultimate price for our freedoms. The annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. at Ralph Stout Park. This year we will honor Johnson County native Cpl. Worley Hall, killed in action in Vietnam 50 years ago. Judge Bliss Hawkins, a Worley Hall classmate, will be the guest speaker. Others scheduled to attend include State Sen. Jon Lundberg, State Rep. Timothy Hill, Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter and Mountain City Mayor Kevin Parsons. Nancy Davis, the Johnson County Middle School group “Vocal Intensity,” and Lindsey DeBord Yoggerst will provide patriotic musical tributes. We will also remember those Johnson County veterans who passed away in the past year with a wreath laying, rifle salute, and the playing of “Taps.” WMCT will provide live coverage for those unable to attend. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be at the Community Center.