MC/JC Community Center hours

Hours for the Mountain City/Johnson County Community Center

are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours for Leaps after school program are 3 to 6 p.m. We need

new enrollment forms for each child 10-18 years who plan on

coming to the center’s Leap After School Program. In order for

this program to continue and out of respect for our evening

adult programs, we ask that parents/guardians be prompt about

picking up their children.