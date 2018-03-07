Mountain City Elementary Hearts for the House project is a success

The 2018 Hearts for the House community project at Mountain City Elementary School was a huge success. Students and staff sold hearts and collected $1,887.70 for a very worthy cause. Karlie Jo Fletcher took top prize by selling the most hearts school wide, Lilly Berger came in second place, and Kevin Horner was the third place winner. Ms. Osborne’s class sold the most hearts in the event. Classes that averaged $5.00 per student were Mrs. Eckerts’ kindergarten class, Mrs. Osborne’s third grade class, Mrs. Childer’s third grade class and Mrs. Kittle’s sixth grade class. Many families in Johnson County benefit from the Ronald McDonald House and the Mountain City Elementary staff, students, and parents are proud to partner with McDonald’s to support this “Kids Helping Kids” program. Thanks to Mrs. Angie Long, a fourth grade teacher, for coordinating the project.