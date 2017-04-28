May events at Heritage Hall

Heritage Hall News from Mountain City, ETN’s live entertainment venue, offering great shows for good prices

Thursday, May 4, 7pm. Barter Theatre’s Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks – An adult comedy starring Mary Lucy Bivins and Sean Maximo Campos, by Richard Alfieri. Audiences around the world have fallen in love with this heartwarming comedy. When a former chorus boy agrees to teach an elderly widow a series of dances, both escape their lonely lives, finding friendship. Sponsored by BodyMind Dynamics & Watauga Lake Winery; Adv tickets $15/ Door $18.

Saturday, May 20, 7pm. Local favorite Kody Norris and the Watauga Mountain Boys will return to the HH stage for his annual homecoming concert. A high- energy blue grass musician, Kody Norris’s roots run deep in Johnson County, and Heritage Halls’ regular patrons have enjoyed watching him grow into a showman, a polished, professional musician and entertainer. Kody has packed the house for the last eleven years, and we have no reason to believe this year will be any different. He and his fiancé Mary Rachel Nalley along with the “boys” deliver an impressive show, and the energy is contagious. Because of sponsors like State Farm Insurance, Heritage Hall provides Johnson County with great shows for good prices.

Next up at HH, JC Community Theatre’s Doublewide, Texas, another Jones, Hope, Wooten hilarious comedy, June 2,3,9,& 10. For more information: heritagehalltheatre.org – 2017 Season Event List

Heritage Hall is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the area with great shows at good prices. Most evening shows start at 7pm; most tickets are $10 advance and $12 at door, and most youth seats are $5. For tickets, or reservations, call 423-727-7444 and leave a message. The Box Office is normally open on Tuesday – Friday, 12 – 2 pm at 126 College Street

HISTORY OF HERITAGE HALL booklet is now on sale for just $5 at the Johnson County Welcome Center. Content goes back to the Twenties when the High School Auditorium was the center of the community and hosted a variety of events, contains several “way back when” pictures. This booklet was written by Evelyn Cook with layout design and editing by Celia Pennington. It makes wonderful gifts for those who graduated from the old high school or for those who have an interest in local history. For more information, call 423-727-1054.