Major event training July 25th

Major event training for churches/houses of worship will be held on Tuesday, July 25th at 6 p.m. at the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, located at 401 West Main St., Mountain City.

The training will cover: active shooter; forming a collaborative plan; understanding the situation; determining goals and objectives; plan development; plan preparation, review and approval; plan implementation and maintenance.

We ask that if your church has not been contacted, please let the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department know. 423-727-7761 or patricia@johnsoncountysd.org.