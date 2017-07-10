Major Event Training for Churches/Houses of Worship

A major event training for churches and houses of worship will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017at 6:00 PM the Fellowship Hall of First Christian Church located at 401 West Main Street Mountain City, TN 37683. Recently, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office sent out notifications to all churches/houses of worship, notifying the leadership that the FBI has offered a major event training, free of charge. Please let us know if you were not contacted, as every effort was made to include everyone, however a lot of notifications were returned.

Below is the date, time and place of the training. Also here is a reminder of what the training will cover: Active shooter,

Forming a collaborative plan, Understanding the situation, Determining goals and objectives, Plan Development, Plan preparation, review and approval, Plan implementation and maintenance. Again we ask that if your church/house of worship has not been contacted, please let us know. We certainly tried to contact everyone and had no intentions of leaving anyone out and hope we did not do so. 423-727-7761.