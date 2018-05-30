Lyme Tick Prevention Class held at the Farmers Market

By Jana Jones

Farmers Market Manager

Cases of reported tick borne diseases are on the rise according to the CDC. With the beautiful outdoors calling this season, learning how to be protected from harmful ticks while hiking, biking, or just playing in the yard should be on the top of the list.

The Johnson County Farmers Market’s second class in its “How To” series will be held on Saturday, June 2 at RalphStout Park, in Mountain City. According to local experts, there is no need to spray harmful and toxic chemicals on yourself and your family. Instead the class will teach attendees how to make natural tick repellents with therapeutic essential oils that is clinically proven to repel insects.

Of course, prevention is the best policy. To that end, the Lyme Tick Prevention Class will start at 11:30 am at the breakfast tent located next to the Market Manager’s tent. Attendees will also learn other tick avoidance tricks. The JCFM is dedicated to promoting health and wellness in the community. One of the ways to accomplish this is through education.

The “How To” series is scheduled the first Saturday of each month through October. At the GoJoCo Kids Club tent children may learn about healthy snacks and fun ways to incorporate exercise into their day. The Market also offer healthy recipes throughout the season at the manager’s tent, while the Farm Fresh tent coming in June giving visitors sample farm fresh recipes.

In connection with the all that the Market is offering this season a good recipe is always welcome.So, with Asparagus now showing up in many people’s gardens this time of year and offered at the Farmers Market, a Cream of Fresh Asparagus Soup recipe sounds about right. The Johnson County Farmers Market is located in Ralph Stout Park near the playground parking area. Open every Saturday from 9 to noon from May through October.

Follow on Facebook to keep abreast of new items offered each week. Visit online at JohnsonCountyFM.org. The Market welcomes all to come enjoy live music, kids’ activities, sample recipes and all of the great items offered by our terrific farmers and vendors at every market.

Cream of Fresh Asparagus Soup recipe

In a large saucepan, combine 1 lb fresh asparagus, cut into 2” sections, ½ cup chopped onion, 1 clove garlic, 1 potato cut into small cubes and 1 cup chicken broth or vegetable broth. Cover, and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat, and simmer uncovered until asparagus and potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Process the mixture in a blender or food processor to puree the vegetables. Transfer mixture back into saucepan and add an additional cup of broth and 1 cup half and half. Stir while heating the soup to serving temperature, but don’t allow it to boil. Serve immediately. This recipe serves 4. Optional additions: Lemon juice or sour cream added at the end. For less calories use low fat milk instead of half and half. This is a gluten free recipe.