Looking for veterans to help crew sailboat race

Veterans Sailing Regatta is looking for veterans that would like to help crew on a sailboat race.

The race will be hosted by Watauga Lake Sailing Club and check-in will be at 12:00 on May 6th at Lakeshore Marina sailboat dock in Hampton, TN

Dinner and live music following race.

No sailing experience necessary. The Mountain Home VA in Johnson City will bus participants to us. All veterans are welcome to participate. Can only accommodate 80 veterans

Must RSVP to Anita Remme 423-341-3123 or doevalley@comcast.net