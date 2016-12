Look in this week’s Tomahawk for holiday happenings and Christmas gift ideas galore from these great local business.

A New You Weight Loss

Charming Treasures and Crafts

The Garden Barn

House of Flowers

Mink Crafts

Mountain City Antiques

Poblano’s Mexican Grill

Prospect Hill B&B

The Sassy Kats

Security Finance

Tri-State Co-Op