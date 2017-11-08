Local chapter of Daughters of American Revolution formed

The Blue Ridge Mountains Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution of Johnson County became Tennessee’s newest chapter on Sunday, November 5, 2017. The organizing meeting of the chapter was held at the fellowship hall of the First Christian Church of Mountain City with Organizing Regent Janet Rhea Payne presiding.

Tennessee State Regent Charlotte Stout Reynolds installed officers of the chapter. Officers are Regent Janet Rhea Payne, Vice Regent Janet Cress Payne, Recording Secretary Nancy Shoun, Corresponding Secretary Martha Elvidge, Treasurer Nancy Wills, Registrar Katherine Stout, Historian Margaret Westphal, Librarian Maggie Lewis, Chaplain Sue Howard and Parliamentarian Mary Nave.

Members of the new chapter signed the chapter’s charter with State Regent Charlotte Reynolds and State Organizing Secretary Nancy Carr welcoming each member. Organizing members of the chapter are Cindy Church, Martha Cress Elvidge, Sarah Hernandez, Frankie Hammonds, Sue Howard, Jennifer Icenhour, Maggie Lewis, Mary Nave, Janet Cress Payne, Janet Rhea Payne, Lynne Payne Phillips, Carolyn Roberts, Nancy Shoun, Rosemary Stanbery, Joan Cress Stout, Amelia Stout, Katherine Stout, Margaret Westphal, Nancy Wills, and Jane Winters.

Supporting the Blue Ridge Mountains Chapter in its organization in addition to State Regent Charlotte Reynold and State Organizing Secretary Nancy Carr were State Vice Regent Cecile Wimberly, State Treasurer Betty Stevens, DAR chapter officers and members from surrounding areas and family members.

The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a volunteer women’s service organization that honors and preserves the legacy of our patriot ancestors who fought in the American Revolutionary War nearly 250 years ago. Members are women who can prove a lineal descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution.

The Blue Ridge Mountains Chapter NSDAR will meet at 6:00 pm on the third Tuesday of every month at the Johnson County Library.