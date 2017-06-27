Little Free Library at community center

It is important for students to rest and play during the summer, but a vacation from reading is not a good idea. There is a Little Free Library in the foyer at the Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center. Anyone is welcome to stop by and select a book or two and take home to read. The book becomes the possession of the reader. These books are free for anyone who would like to read. There is no charge in any way for these books. New books will be placed in the Little Free Library on a regular basis.