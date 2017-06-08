Library’s Summer Reading Program

All children are invited to enroll in the library’s six week Summer Reading Program. This summer’s theme is “Build a Better World.” We will explore our world through group games, science and engineering experiments, music and art, physical challenges, costume creation and more.

Members of Gamma Mu with support from the Friends of the Library will offer the following two programs this summer:

Primary Program-Ages 3-6 will meet on Wednesdays at 11:00

June 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, & 19.

School Age Program-Ages 6-11 will meet on Fridays at 11:00

June 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21.

In addition, Mr. Bond, the Science Guy will be doing a program for all ages on Wednesday, July 12 at 1:30.

Children who join the summer reading program will enjoy books, crafts, games, and refreshments each week. This will keep their minds active and help them enter school in the fall ready to learn and succeed.

You may register your child for the summer program by stopping by or calling the Johnson County Library, 423-727-6544.