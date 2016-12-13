Library ‘selling’ bricks
for new reading room
The Johnson County Public Library is planning to add a room
for reading and to house their extensive reference section and
is in need of funding for this project. To help, the public is
invited to “purchase” a brick to be inscribed with their names
or names of loved ones, or to remember loved ones.
For $100.00 each you can help with this worthwhile project
to expand the use of our library. A place that is so much more
now than just to borrow books – come check it out and see
how much your local library can enhance your life.
Library ‘selling’ bricks