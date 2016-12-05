Library launches brick campaign to add room

The JC public library is planning to add a room for reading and to house their extensive reference section and is in need of funding for this project. To help, the public is invited to “purchase” a brick to be inscribed with their names or names of loved ones, or to remember loved ones.

For $100.00 each you can help with this worthwhile project to expand the use of our library. A place that is so much more now than just to borrow books – come check it out and see how much your local library can enhance your life !