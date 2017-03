Liberty Christian Church welcomes Minister Ben Moore

Liberty Christian Church welcomes Minister Ben Moore. We would like to invite you to join us for services Sunday at 11:00 am and evenings at 6:00 pm. If you are looking for a church to visit, we would love to have you at 405 Liberty Church Road in Mountain City. “O magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt his name together.” Psalm 34:3.