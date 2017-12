Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope you are great! How are the reindeer and elves? I hope that they are great! This year, I hope you will deliver to the poor and homeless. All I really want for Christmas is a mini piano, a hoverboard, or a gymnastics bar. I only want one of these items. Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Adrianna Porter

