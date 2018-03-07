Karen Velarde named February Good Neighbor

Karen Velarde, an 8th grader at Johnson County Middle School, was recently notified that she has been selected the Good Neighbor for February, 2018. Sponsored by the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, this award recognizes students in the Middle School who have a generous spirit, a willingness to help others, and a positive attitude. Karen is described as a young lady who possesses those characteristics and exemplifies what a good neighbor should be. She is an excellent role model for her peers, has a strong work ethic, and is always considerate of others. Nancy Davis, President of Gamma Mu, and Dr. Robert Heath, Principal of JCMS, joined Sheila Cruse as she presented letters os congratulations to Karen.