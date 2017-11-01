Johnson County Winter Farmers Market to open November 4

By Richard Calkins

The Board of Directors of the Johnson County Farmers Market is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new Winter Farmers Market on Saturday, November 4, beginning at 9 AM in the basement of the Johnson County Welcome Center.

This new initiative reflects both the growing demand for fresh local produce, pasture-raised beef and pork, farm-fresh eggs, local honey, baked goods and other “value-added” agricultural products, and the increasing availability of such products from farms in our area. The winter market will observe the same hours as the summer market (Saturdays from 9 AM to Noon), but will be located in the warm and cozy basement of the welcome center. (Parking is available in the back of the building.) In addition to space for 20 vendors, the facility will feature a seating area (the “Friends of the Winter Market Café”), where, for a small donation, patrons can enjoy a cup of hot coffee or tea, and perhaps a locally produced pastry or other baked goods from one of our vendors. Like the summer market, local musicians will be invited to perform for the listening pleasure of our customers.

Several vendors will also be joining together to offer a weekly “CSA” box (Community-Supported Agriculture), including beef and pork products, baked goods, and fresh produce. In addition to farm-fresh edibles, we will also have locally produced crafts, art work, soaps, candles, and the like, perfect gifts for the up-coming holidays. For more information on the winter market, please find us on Facebook at “Johnson County Farmers Market”. Vendors interested in selling at the winter market can call or text the winter market manager (Anna Timmerman) at 919 616-0932.