Johnson County, Tennessee historical lectures

The Johnson County Historical Society, which is celebrating its 40th year of serving the citizens of our community, is pleased to announce its 2017 Program of Lectures and Special Events. The lectures will be held at the Johnson County Welcome Center (716 S Shady St., Mountain City, Tennessee 37683) on the third Sunday of each month, at 2:00 pm, beginning Sunday, May 21 2017.

The monthly lecture topics have been selected to appeal to both new-comers to the area and those whose family has lived in the county for many generations; to the young and the old; to those with a passion for history, and those who are simply curious about the historical legacy of those who have come before them into this rugged but beautiful section of the southern Appalachian Mountains.

July 16: Long Journey Home: The Musical Heritage of Johnson County

August 20: The Historical Society’s Annual Picnic (no lecture – details to be announced separately)

September 17: The Watauga Purchase of 1736: The Origin of today’s Deeds of Trust

October 15: Before the White Man Came: The History of Native Americans in Johnson County

November 19: Tracing Your Family Tree: Genealogical Resources Available in Johnson County

Attendance at these events is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Johnson County schoolteachers and their students are encouraged to attend. Those interested in joining the Historical Society may do so at any of these events. Annual dues are just $7.00 for singles; $10 for couples.

Comments or questions regarding this program may be referred to Bob Morrison, President, Johnson County Historical Society, through the Welcome Center at (423) 727 5800.