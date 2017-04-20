Johnson County Summer Food Service Program open to all kids ages 1 to 18

During this school year 2016/2017, students in Johnson County once again have been offered breakfast and lunch meals at no cost through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). Now that school will soon be out for summer, we want to continue feeding the children of Johnson County. Hunger is one of the most severe obstacles to the learning process. Lack of nutrition during the summer months may set up a cycle for poor performance once school begins again in the fall. Hunger also may cause children to be more prone to illnesses and other health issues.

The Summer Food Service Program is designed to fill that nutrition gap and make sure children can get the nutritious meals they need. While feeding children is the number one priority of the Summer Food Service Program, it takes participating sites all over the county, as well as volunteers to keep the children coming back each day.

USDA requires that all children remain at the site while consuming their meals. Children are not allowed to take a meal and leave. We ask that parents please cooperate and follow these regulations. Summer meals are offered to any child ages 1 – 18. Meals are also available to purchase for adults.

Please contact Johnson County School Foodservice @ 727-2657 if you have any questions or would like to apply to host a site for the meals.