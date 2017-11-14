Johnson County Senior Center to hold a health fair tomorrow, Wednesday, November 15th from 8:00 am to 10:00 am

Senior blood tests Nov. 15th

The Johnson County Senior Center will be having a Health Fair on Wed., Nov. 15th from 8-10 a.m. The Mtn. States Health Alliance will be doing blood tests for any senior in Johnson County for $10. (This is a $300 blood test). Free blood pressure checks and vitals will also be available for seniors. The center will open at 7 a.m. to register for blood tests and please no early birds. If you have any questions please call the senior center at (423) 727-8883.