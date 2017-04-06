Johnson County Schools Kindergarten registration is next week

Johnson County Schools will register Pre K, Head Start and Kindergarten students for the 2017-2018 school year according to the following schedule:

Laurel at Laurel Elementary, April 10th, 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Doe, Butler at Doe Elementary, April 10th, 1:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Shady at Shady Elementary, April 11th, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m

Mtn. City at Mtn. City Elementary, April 12th, 8:30-10:30 a.m. for students whose last names begin with A-L

Mtn. City at Mtn. City Elementary, April 12th, 1:00-2:30 p.m. for students whose last names begin with M-Z

Neva, Shouns, Trade at Roan Creek Elementary, April 13th, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. for students whose last names begin with A-L

Neva, Shouns, Trade at Roan Creek Elementary, April 13th , 1:00- 2:30 p.m. for students whose last names begin with M-Z)

The Kindergarten registration process is as simple as going to your school of zone and giving your information. But don’t forget to bring the necessary forms and paperwork.

The state laws governing kindergarten eligibility have changed, so please read the following carefully:

To be eligible for kindergarten in 2017-2018, your child must be five years of age on or before August 15, 2017.

Children whose third birthday is on or before August 15, 2017 or fourth birthday is on or before August 15, 2017, and who meet income guidelines, are eligible for Head Start.

Children whose fourth birthday is on or before August 15, 2017, are eligible for Pre-K.

Children whose fifth birthday is on or before August 15, 2017, are eligible for kindergarten.

Parents of children with disabilities who will be 3 years of age during the 2017-2018 school year need to contact Karen Bishop at 727-2640 for registration information.

Parents need to bring the following items to the registration:

-child’s birth certificate (a certified copy, not a mother’s copy)

-child’s social security card

-record of recent physical and up-to-date immunization (shot) record.

Immunization forms have been re-named: Tennessee School Immunization Certificate (K-12 students), and Tennessee Pre-School Immunization Certificate (ages five and under).

Children are required by Tennessee law to have the following immunizations before entering school for the first time:

3 doses Hepatitis B (Effective July 1, 2010 this will also be required for Head Start)

4 doses DPT – one of which was given on or after the fourth birthday. If age seven or older three doses are required.1 dose Chicken Pox Vaccine (or documented case of disease) Head Start

2 doses Chicken Pox Vaccine (or documented case of disease) Effective July 1, 2010 for children entering Kindergarten, 7th grade, or new enrollees in a TN school.

4 doses Polio Vaccine

2 doses MMR – one dose must be given on or after the first birthday. A second dose of MMR is required for entrance into grades K, 4, 8, and 12

1 dose MMR – (Head Start)

2 doses Hepatitis A (doses must be 6 months apart) (required for Kindergarten entry effective July 1, 2011)

1 dose Hepatitis A – (Effective July 1, 2010 required for Head Start entry)

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV)- (Effective July 1, 2010 required for Head Start entry under 5 years of age)

Tdap Booster- (Effective October 1, 2010 for 7th grade)

-Anyone registering a child for Head Start or Pre-K should bring proof of income (copy of check stubs, W-2 forms, AFDC eligibility form, etc.) to registration.