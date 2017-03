Johnson County rabies clinic

There will be a rabies clinic in Johnson County the week of May 1 through 6 on the following schedule. $8 fee for cats and dogs.

Trade School on 5-1 at 6 p.m.

Shouns School on 5-1 at 7 p.m.

Laurel Bloomery School on 5-2 at 6:30 p.m.

Doe Valley School on 5-3 at 6 p.m.

Old Butler School on 5-3 at 7 p.m.

Roan Creek School on 5-4 at 6 p.m.

Dry Run Fire Department on 5-4 at 7 p.m.

Shady Valley School on 5-5 at 6:30 p.m.

Mountain City Elementary on 5-6 at 11 a.m.