Johnson County and Mountain City government offices holiday schedules

The offices of Johnson County Government will be closed Mon., Dec. 25 and Tues., Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas. The Johnson County Clerk’s office will also be closed Sat., Dec. 23rd. All offices will resume regular business hours on Wed., Dec. 27th. The Johnson County Transfer Station will be closed Mon., Dec. 25th in observance of Christmas. They will resume normal business hours on Tues., Dec. 26th. The offices of Johnson County Government will be closed on Mon., Jan. 1s tin observance of New Year’s Day. The Johnson County Transfer Station will also be closed on New Year’s Day. All offices will return to regular business hours on Tues., Jan. 2nd.

The Johnson County Election Commission office will be closed Dec. 22nd, 25th and 26th for the Christmas holiday. The office will reopen on Wed., Dec. 27th.

The Town of Mountain City offices will adhere to the following schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Fri., Dec. 22 city wide garbage pickup; Mon., Dec. 25 closed, no garbage pickup; Tues., Dec. 26 closed, no garbage pickup; Wed., Dec. 27 city wide garbage pickup; Mon., Jan. 1 closed, no garbage pickup. In the event of a water/sewer emergency, please call 727-5200. The town would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year.